L3Harris To Sell Antenna Assets For $200 Mln To Affiliate Of Kanders & Co.

April 05, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced on Friday that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its antenna and related businesses for $200 million to an affiliate of Kanders & Co., Inc.

The businesses being divested by L3Harris consist of a range of airborne and ground-based antennas and test equipment, and are part of the Space & Airborne Systems segment, employing around 375 individuals.

The transaction is anticipated to be finalized this quarter.

