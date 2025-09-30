L3Harris Technologies (XTRA:HRS) Price Target Increased by 13.80% to 260.67

The average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies (XTRA:HRS) has been revised to 260,67 € / share. This is an increase of 13.80% from the prior estimate of 229,06 € dated September 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 214,86 € to a high of 292,17 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.67% from the latest reported closing price of 253,90 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,308 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRS is 0.35%, an increase of 7.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 203,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 11,536K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,047K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 12.28% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,613K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,833K shares , representing a decrease of 14.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,015K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,946K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,360K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,132K shares , representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 83.43% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,306K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRS by 7.97% over the last quarter.

