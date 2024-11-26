News & Insights

L3Harris Technologies upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus

November 26, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Argus analyst Kristina Ruggeri upgraded L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Buy from Hold with a $300 price target Ongoing geopolitical tensions are creating a favorable backdrop for the company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Going forward, the firm expects L3Harris to benefit from its record backlog, existing government contracts, and cost enhancements. Higher demand and productivity efforts are helping L3Harris to increase its margins and management now believes it will exceed its 16% segment operating margin target for 2026, notes Argus.

