L3Harris Technologies upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus

Argus analyst Kristina Ruggeri upgraded L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Buy from Hold with a $300 price target Ongoing geopolitical tensions are creating a favorable backdrop for the company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Going forward, the firm expects L3Harris to benefit from its record backlog, existing government contracts, and cost enhancements. Higher demand and productivity efforts are helping L3Harris to increase its margins and management now believes it will exceed its 16% segment operating margin target for 2026, notes Argus.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LHX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.