L3Harris Technologies Stock (LHX) Opinions on Strong Q2 2025 Results

Recent discussions on X about L3Harris Technologies (LHX) have been buzzing with excitement following the company's announcement of strong second-quarter results for 2025. Posts on the platform highlight the company's impressive earnings beat, with revenue surpassing expectations and a significant increase in guidance for the full year. Many users are pointing to the record book-to-bill ratio and robust growth in key sectors like missile solutions as reasons for optimism.

Additionally, there’s notable chatter around the stock hitting an all-time high, with some users speculating on the potential for further gains driven by strategic partnerships and increased defense spending. The conversation also touches on insider buying by political figures on armed services committees, adding a layer of intrigue to the stock’s momentum. This blend of financial performance and broader geopolitical context keeps the discussion dynamic and engaging.

L3Harris Technologies Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales.

on 05/13, 02/13 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

L3Harris Technologies Insider Trading Activity

L3Harris Technologies insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,273 shares for an estimated $8,761,383 .

. EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,144 shares for an estimated $1,578,895 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

L3Harris Technologies Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 642 institutional investors add shares of L3Harris Technologies stock to their portfolio, and 634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

L3Harris Technologies Government Contracts

We have seen $5,608,482,885 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

L3Harris Technologies Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LHX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/31/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

L3Harris Technologies Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $300.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $300.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Ciarmoli from Truist Securities set a target price of $279.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Myles Walton from UBS set a target price of $226.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $263.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $242.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $250.0 on 03/31/2025

