Companies
LHX

L3Harris Technologies says Christopher Kubasik takes over as CEO

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc said on Tuesday Christopher Kubasik has replaced William Brown as its new chief executive officer.

June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX.N said on Tuesday Christopher Kubasik has replaced William Brown as its new chief executive officer.

The planned transition was announced in October 2018 as part of the company's merger with Harris Corp.

Kubasik, a former Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N executive, most recently was the chief operating officer of L3Harris.

L3Harris said in March it plans to return billions in cash from recent divestitures to shareholders while allowing its new CEO to invest in research and development as the company aims for more Pentagon space sensor contracts.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LHX LMT

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular