L3Harris Technologies reports Q3 EPS $3.34, consensus $3.26

Reports Q3 revenue $5.29B, consensus $5.28B. “We delivered strong third-quarter results, highlighted by outstanding book-to-bill of 1.4x, solid organic growth, and while continuing to improve margins as we make progress toward the financial framework announced at our 2023 Investor Day. These results reaffirm that our Trusted Disruptor strategy is working, driving value for our customers, shareholders and employees,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chair and CEO. “We are making impressive progress on our LHX NeXt initiative and expect to exceed the 2024 cost savings target of $400 million. As a result, we are updating our 2024 savings target to at least $600 million and now expect to reach the overall target of $1 billion a year early. Our pipeline provides opportunity for additional cost savings opportunities to exceed the $1 billion target. All of this gives us confidence to deliver 2026 segment operating margins of at least 16%.”

