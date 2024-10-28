News & Insights

Stocks

L3Harris Technologies price target raised to $265 from $240 at RBC Capital

October 28, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the firm’s price target on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to $265 from $240 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. L3Harris reported strong Q3 results, reflecting a positive inflection in Communications Systems margins and strong revenue in both the CS and Integrated Mission Systems segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While execution on the cost opportunities has been impressive, the firm believes the near-term opportunity is reflected in the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LHX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.