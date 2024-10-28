L3Harris Technologies price target raised to $265 from $240 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert raised the firm’s price target on L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to $265 from $240 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. L3Harris reported strong Q3 results, reflecting a positive inflection in Communications Systems margins and strong revenue in both the CS and Integrated Mission Systems segments, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While execution on the cost opportunities has been impressive, the firm believes the near-term opportunity is reflected in the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LHX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.