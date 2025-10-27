L3Harris Technologies to Post Q3 Earnings: Here's What's in the Cards

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX is slated to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 30, 2025, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 12.1% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect LHX’s Q3 Results

Higher sales volume, driven by strong international demand for resilient communication equipment, is expected to have boosted the Communication Systems unit’s top-line performance.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-eps-surprise | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

Higher sales from the Missile Solutions unit, backed by increased production volume for key missile and munitions programs and a new program ramp, are likely to have boosted the AR segment’s revenues in the third quarter.



Strong sales growth from the Missions Networks program and the Airborne Combat Systems program is likely to have added impetus to the Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) unit’s revenues.



Lower sales due to the divestiture of Commercial Aviation Solutions are likely to have hurt the Integrated Mission Systems (“IMS”) segment’s quarterly top-line performance.

Q3 Estimates for LHX Stock

With solid revenue growth expected in three of its four segments, LHX is projected to report modest top-line growth, although a decline in its IMS unit is expected to have weighed on its overall performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s third-quarter sales is pegged at $5.53 billion, which indicates growth of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Poor operating margin performance expected in LHX’s SAS and CS business segments, along with unfavorable non-cash non-service FAS pension income and sales performance, is likely to have adversely impacted LHX’s third-quarter bottom line.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.58 per share, which implies a decline of 22.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LHX Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for L3Harris Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



LHX’s Earnings ESP: L3Harris has an Earnings ESP of -1.77%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LHX’s Zacks Rank: Currently, LHX carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

