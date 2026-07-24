L3Harris Technologies to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What's in the Cards

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, 2026, after market close. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.51% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect LHX’s Q2 Results

Higher sales volume, driven by strong international demand for resilient communication equipment, is expected to have boosted the Communication Systems unit’s top-line performance.



Higher sales from classified Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs, supported by classified and international missionized aircraft programs, are expected to have driven the Integrated Mission Systems segment’s revenue growth. Increased contributions from classified space programs, the Space Development Agency's Tracking Tranche 3 program, Mission Networks and international maritime programs are also likely to have supported the segment's overall performance.



Higher sales from Integrated Vision Solutions, driven by increased production volumes, along with continued momentum in the Next Generation Jammer Electronic Warfare program, are expected to have contributed to the Communication Systems segment’s revenue growth.



Higher sales from missile propulsion, supported by increased production volumes across key missile and munitions programs, along with growth in space propulsion and power systems and new program ramps within Advanced Effects, are expected to have boosted the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment’s second-quarter revenues.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-eps-surprise | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

Q2 Estimates for LHX Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s second-quarter sales is pegged at $5.79 billion, which indicates growth of 6.8% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.80 per share, which indicates growth of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LHX Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for L3Harris Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



LHX’s Earnings ESP: L3Harris has an Earnings ESP of +2.09%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LHX’s Zacks Rank: Currently, LHX carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



General Dynamics GD is set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s earnings is pegged at $3.95 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $13.49 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.4%.



Hexcel HXL is expected to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The consensus estimate for HXL’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $521.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.



CurtissWright CW is set to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 5, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.36% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.62 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $930.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.