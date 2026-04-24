L3Harris Technologies to Post Q1 Earnings: Here's What's in the Cards

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX is slated to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 3.62% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect LHX’s Q1 Results

Higher sales volume, driven by strong international demand for resilient communication equipment, is expected to have boosted the Communication Systems unit’s top-line performance.



In March 2026, the company announced the production ramp-up of its counter-drone systems, including platforms like VAMPIRE. However, because this ramp-up occurred late in the first quarter, its direct financial impact on the results will likely be modest. A small portion of this increased production would translate into reported revenues within the to-be-reported quarter.



Higher sales from classified Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance programs and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft are expected to have supported the Integrated Mission Systems segment, with revenues remaining in line with prior trends due to the impact of the Communication and Airborne Systems divestiture.



Strong sales growth from the Missions Networks program is likely to have added impetus to the Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) unit’s revenues.



Higher sales from the Missile Solutions and new program, backed by increased production volume for key missile and munitions programs and a new program ramp, are likely to have boosted the Aerojet Rocketdyne segment’s revenues in the first quarter.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-eps-surprise | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

Q1 Estimates for LHX Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LHX’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $5.42 billion, which indicates growth of 5.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.53 per share, which indicates growth of 5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for LHX Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for L3Harris Technologies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



LHX’s Earnings ESP: L3Harris has an Earnings ESP of +1.29%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



LHX’s Zacks Rank: Currently, LHX carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



General Dynamics GD is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 29, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GD’s earnings is pegged at $3.68 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $12.70 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



Textron TXT is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on April 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TXT’s earnings is pegged at $1.30 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $3.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.



Huntington Ingalls Industries HII is set to report first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.69% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s earnings is pegged at $3.70 per share. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $3.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 10.4%.

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.