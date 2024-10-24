L3Harris Technologies narrows FY24 EPS higher to $12.95-$13.15, consensus $13.04

Prior guidance for EPS was $12.85-$13.15. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $21.1B-$21.3B from $21.0B-$21.3B, consensus $21.25B.

