Stocks

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Wins Deal to Support B-52 Aircraft

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX

Details of the Deal

Importance of AN/ALQ-172

Looking Ahead

Lockheed Martin LMT
Northrop Grumman NOC Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX

Price Movement

industry

Zacks Investment ResearchImage Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential

In the past few years, many popular platforms and like Uber and Airbnb finally made their way to the public markets. But the biggest paydays came from lesser-known names.

For example, electric carmaker X Peng shot up +299.4% in just 2 months. Think of it this way…

If you had put $5,000 into XPEV at its IPO in September 2020, you could have cashed out with $19,970 in November.

With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year’s lineup could be even more lucrative.

See Zacks Hottest Tech IPOs Now >>

Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular