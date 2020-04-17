L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $202.63, changing hands as high as $203.78 per share. L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LHX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LHX's low point in its 52 week range is $142.01 per share, with $230.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.37. The LHX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

