L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Q1 Earnings Beat, EPS View Cut

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings came in at $2.80 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.61 by 7.3%. The bottom line also increased 20.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.32.

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 99 cents per share compared with $1.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The year-over-year downside can be attributed to an impairment of goodwill and other assets and other COVID-19 related charges, amortization of merger intangibles and a less favorable program mix.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company’s revenues came in at $4,626 million, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,590 million by 0.8%. Revenues surged 168% on a year over year basis, driven by post-merger inclusion of L3 operations.

Segmental Performance

Integrated Mission Systems: Net sales at the segment came in at $1,370 million. On a pro forma basis, revenues were up 1% on growth in Maritime.

Operating income came in at $201 million compared with $165 million in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, operating margin expanded 260 basis points (bps) to 14.7%.

Space and Airborne Systems: The segment recorded net sales of $1,192 million in the first quarter, up 25% year over year. On a pro-forma basis, revenues increased 7% year over year driven by a ramp up in modernization on the F-35 platform in Avionics and classified growth in Intel and Cyber.

Operating income increased to $221 million from $198 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin contracted 70 bps to 18.5%.

Communication Systems: Net sales at the segment rose 89% to $1,094 million.On a pro- forma basis, revenues increased 5% year over year due to ramp up in U.S. DoD modernization programs in Tactical Communications.

Operating income increased to $250 million from $226 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin expanded 120 bps to 22.9%.

Aviation Systems: Net sales at the segment came in at $1,011 million, up 11% on a pro-forma basis, driven by Defense Aviation Products and Mission Networks.

Operating income increased to $147million from $105 million. Operating margin expanded 300 bps to 14.5%.

Financial Position

As of Apr 3, 2020, L3Harris had $663 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $824 million as of Jan 3, 2020.

Long-term debt as of Apr 3, 2020 was $6,294 million compared with $6,694 million as of Jan 3, 2020.

Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $533 million at the end of first-quarter 2020 compared with the year-ago cash inflow of $405 million.

2020 View

Considering the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, L3Harris made some changes to its 2020 guidance. The company now expects organic revenues to grow in the range of 3-5%, compared with the prior band of 5-7%.

The company currently projects revenues in the range of $18.3-$18.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $19.08 billion lies above the company provided guidance range.

Adjusted earnings per share for 2020 are now projected in the range of $11.15-$11.55, lower than the prior band of $11.35-$11.75. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earningsof $11.07 lies below the guidance range. .

Operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are still expected in the range of $2.8-$2.9 billion and$2.6-$2.7 billion, respectively.

