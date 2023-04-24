L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.14 Dividend

L3Harris Technologies said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share ($4.56 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.14 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on June 16, 2023.

At the current share price of $202.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.26%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.29%, and the highest has been 2.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.34%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2046 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LHX is 0.36%, an increase of 2.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.87% to 190,841K shares. The put/call ratio of LHX is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is 253.44. The forecasts range from a low of 170.69 to a high of $354.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.45% from its latest reported closing price of 202.03.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is 17,630MM, an increase of 3.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,441K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,365K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,758K shares, representing an increase of 5.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,208K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,621K shares, representing an increase of 25.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 23.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,785K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 5,044K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,019K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 7.28% over the last quarter.

L3Harris Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

