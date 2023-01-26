L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $416 million, or $2.17 per share. This compares with $484 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $630 million or $3.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $4.58 billion from $4.35 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $416 Mln. vs. $484 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.17 vs. $2.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.58 Bln vs. $4.35 Bln last year.

