L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $484 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.7% to $4.35 billion from $4.66 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

