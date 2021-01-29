L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $184 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $399 million, or $1.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $4.66 billion from $4.83 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $3.14 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.09 -Revenue (Q4): $4.66 Bln vs. $4.83 Bln last year.

