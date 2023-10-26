L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX):

Earnings: $383 million in Q3 vs. -$300 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.02 in Q3 vs. -$1.56 in the same period last year. Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $607 million or $3.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $3.03 per share Revenue: $4.92 billion in Q3 vs. $4.25 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.25 - $12.45 Full year revenue guidance: $19.2 - $19.4 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.