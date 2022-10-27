L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX):

Earnings: -$300 million in Q3 vs. $481 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.56 in Q3 vs. $2.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $629 million or $3.26 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.25 billion in Q3 vs. $4.23 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.75 - $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $16.8 Bln

