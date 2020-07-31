Markets
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX):

-Earnings: $278 million in Q2 vs. $268 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.30 in Q2 vs. $2.21 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278 million or $1.30 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.45 billion in Q2 vs. $1.87 billion in the same period last year.

