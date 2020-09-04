L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 08, 2020

Dividends
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LHX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $182.11, the dividend yield is 1.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LHX was $182.11, representing a -21.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $230.99 and a 28.24% increase over the 52 week low of $142.01.

LHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.96. Zacks Investment Research reports LHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.31%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

