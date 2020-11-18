L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.85 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LHX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $198.43, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LHX was $198.43, representing a -14.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $230.99 and a 39.73% increase over the 52 week low of $142.01.

LHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.04. Zacks Investment Research reports LHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 14.57%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LHX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LHX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

iShares Trust (ITA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMI with an increase of 32.32% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of LHX at 4.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.