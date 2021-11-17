L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LHX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $220, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LHX was $220, representing a -10.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $246.08 and a 30.41% increase over the 52 week low of $168.70.

LHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). LHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.56. Zacks Investment Research reports LHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.45%, compared to an industry average of 12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lhx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LHX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LHX as a top-10 holding:

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (FEDX)

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ARKX with an decrease of -0.99% over the last 100 days. FEDX has the highest percent weighting of LHX at 8.51%.

