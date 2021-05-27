L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $214.83, the dividend yield is 1.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LHX was $214.83, representing a -3.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $221.49 and a 35.89% increase over the 52 week low of $158.09.

LHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). LHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.44. Zacks Investment Research reports LHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.97%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,

Interested in gaining exposure to LHX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LHX as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

iShares Trust (ITA)

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 13.63% over the last 100 days. ROKT has the highest percent weighting of LHX at 4.93%.

