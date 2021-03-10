L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LHX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LHX was $187.97, representing a -10.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.77 and a 32.36% increase over the 52 week low of $142.01.

LHX is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LHX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.18. Zacks Investment Research reports LHX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.24%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LHX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LHX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LHX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)

SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT)

iShares Trust (ITA)

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (JHMI)

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ITA with an increase of 21.18% over the last 100 days. PPA has the highest percent weighting of LHX at 4.52%.

