L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Bottom Line Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $349 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $471 million, or $2.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $567 million or $2.97 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $4.69 billion from $4.14 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $349 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.83 vs. $2.42 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.69 Bln vs. $4.14 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.15 - $12.55 Full year revenue guidance: $18.0 - $18.3 Bln

