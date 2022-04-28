L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $475 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $2.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $4.10 billion from $4.57 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $475 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.44 vs. $2.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.10 Bln vs. $4.57 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $13.35 - $13.65 Full year revenue guidance: $17.3 - $17.7 Bln

