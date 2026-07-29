L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Announces Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $586 million, or $3.13 per share. This compares with $458 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $5.881 billion from $5.426 billion last year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $586 Mln. vs. $458 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.13 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $5.881 Bln vs. $5.426 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.80 To $ 12.00 Full year revenue guidance: $ 23.2 B To $ 23.7 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.