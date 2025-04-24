L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $LHX Reports Quarterly Earnings

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES ($LHX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $2.41 per share, beating estimates of $2.35 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $5,132,000,000, missing estimates of $5,286,851,534 by $-154,851,534.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LHX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) sold 21,351 shares for an estimated $5,297,396
- ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,139 shares for an estimated $2,645,571.
- EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895.
- JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 614 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 903,677 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,025,199
- UBS GROUP AG added 632,242 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,947,847
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 552,821 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $116,247,199
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 547,913 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,215,145
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 533,828 shares (-31.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,253,351
- INVESCO LTD. added 522,861 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,947,211
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 433,425 shares (+2996.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,140,609
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts
We have seen $6,325,402,029 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::OT::IGF RS-25 PRODUCTION RESTART TO BE UNDERTAKEN BY THE CONTRACTOR IN SUPPORT OF PROVIDING SIX RS-25...: $412,566,761
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS DELIVERY ORDER AWARD IS TO ADD FUNDING FOR FTI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SERVICES.: $402,812,267
- ENHANCED NIGHT VISION GOGGLE - BINOCULAR PRODUCTION SYSTEMS DELIVERY ORDER 02: $262,939,031
- COUNTRY DIRECTED SOLE SOURCE ACQUISITION FOR L3HARRIS RADIOS, ACCESSORIES, AND SERVICES FOR THE COUNTRY OF ...: $234,056,440
- MANPACK FULL RATE PRODUCTION (FRP)4 COMPETITIVE PROCUREMENT AWARD OF RADIO TRANSMITTERS, WARRANTIES, RELATE...: $209,911,695
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LHX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LHX forecast page.
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $277.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 12/19/2024
- Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $295.0 on 10/30/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.