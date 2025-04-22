L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LHX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES ($LHX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $5,286,851,534 and earnings of $2.35 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LHX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $LHX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER E KUBASIK (Chair and CEO) sold 21,351 shares for an estimated $5,297,396

ROSS NIEBERGALL (President, Aerojet Rocketdyne) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 11,139 shares for an estimated $2,645,571 .

. EDWARD J ZOISS (Pres., Space & Airborne Sys.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,144 shares for an estimated $1,088,895 .

. JON RAMBEAU (Pres., Integrated Mission Sys.) sold 3,178 shares for an estimated $718,228

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 619 institutional investors add shares of L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 610 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $6,370,644,601 of award payments to $LHX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LHX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LHX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.

on 03/27. SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $50,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LHX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LHX forecast page.

L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $277.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $295.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.