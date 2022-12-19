L3Harris Technologies Declines On Decision To Acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne In $4.7 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) shares are declining more than 3 percent on Monday morning trade after the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) for $58 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at $4.7 billion, inclusive of net debt.

Currently, shares are at $205.79, down 3.51 percent from the previous close of $213.27 on a volume of 604,654.

