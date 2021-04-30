L3Harris Technologies Boosts FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, aerospace and defense technology firm L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.70 to $13.00 per share, up from the previous guidance range of $12.60 to $13.00 per share.

However, the company continues to expect revenues between $18.5 billion and $18.9 billion, excluding effect of divestitures, up organically 3 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.93 per share on revenues of $18.80 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

