L3Harris Technologies Appoints Kenneth Bedingfield As CFO

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX), a technology firm, said on Monday that it has appointed Kenneth L. Bedingfield as Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 11, succeeding Michelle Turner.

"Turner's departure was not prompted by any disagreement with the company's financial reporting or accounting practices, procedures, or decisions," the company said.

Bedingfield, with 30 years of corporate experience, joins L3Harris from Epirus, Inc., where he most recently served as CEO.

Prior to Epirus, Bedingfield was CFO for Northrop Grumman.

