L3Harris Technologies up 4% at $254.30 after Q3 results, adjusted FY24 guidance

16:41 EDT L3Harris Technologies (LHX) up 4% at $254.30 after Q3 results, adjusted FY24 guidance
- L3Harris Technologies reports Q3 orders $7.2B
- L3Harris Technologies reports Q3 EPS $3.34, consensus $3.26
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- L3Harris, Palantir announce strategic partnership
- L3harris Technologies (LHX) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
