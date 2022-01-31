Markets
LHX

L3Harris Sees FY Organic Revenue Growth Of 1.0% - 3.0%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) said it expects earnings per share to be in the range of $10.75 - $11.05, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $13.35 - $13.65 for fiscal year 2022. The company projects annual revenue to be in the range of $17.3 billion - $17.7 billion, and organic revenue growth of 1.0% - 3.0%.

Revenue for the fourth-quarter decreased 7% versus the prior year, primarily due to divestitures within Aviation Systems and supply chain-related constraints within Communication Systems, and decreased 1% on an organic basis.

At the segment level, organic revenue was driven by Integrated Mission Systems and Space & Airborne Systems, up 6% and 2%, respectively, offset by a decline in Communication Systems and Aviation Systems, down 11% and 5%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LHX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular