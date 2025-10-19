Markets

L3Harris Secures Contract To Deliver Advanced AEW&C Aircraft To South Korea

October 19, 2025 — 08:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) has been awarded a major contract to supply modified Bombardier Global 6500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft to the Republic of Korea Air Force. In collaboration with Bombardier, Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA Systems, and Korean Air, L3Harris will deliver cutting-edge capabilities designed to enhance national defense. The program carries a value exceeding $2.26 billion.

These advanced aircraft are engineered to fly faster, operate longer, and cruise at higher altitudes, significantly boosting mission readiness and safety. Equipped with combat-proven radar systems, they will enable rapid detection and tracking of threats. The integrated communications suite ensures seamless interoperability with the United States, NATO, and coalition forces, supporting a networked battlespace that includes fifth-generation aircraft and future platforms.

Beyond aircraft delivery, the program emphasizes local industry involvement. Korean companies will lead operations and maintenance, and are positioned to fulfill future manufacturing needs, reinforcing South Korea's defense autonomy and industrial capabilities.

