L3Harris Secures $292 Mln Javelin Propulsion Contract, Extends Production For 5 Years

September 15, 2025 — 01:52 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies (LHX) has been awarded a contract worth up to $292 million to continue producing propulsion systems for the Javelin weapon program.

This marks the largest propulsion production contract in the program's history, extending production for an additional five years.

Ken Bedingfield, President of Aerojet Rocketdyne at L3Harris, highlighted that Javelin remains critical for the U.S., its allies, and partners. He noted that the company's investments in advanced solid rocket motor manufacturing and automation will boost production capacity by enhancing motor casting and installation processes.

Beyond Javelin, L3Harris is ramping up solid rocket motor production across multiple programs through internal manufacturing upgrades and a $215.6 million cooperative agreement with the Department of War. The company is also implementing a fully digital workflow for Javelin production, enabling real-time data tracking, improved quality monitoring, and better production speed control.

L3Harris remains the sole supplier of Javelin solid rocket motors. At the same time, the overall Javelin weapon system is produced through the joint venture between Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, and international buyers.

LHX currently trades at $280.52 or 0.47% higher on the NYSE.

