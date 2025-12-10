Markets
LHX

L3Harris Secures $200 Mln Follow-On Production Contract To Manufacture GMLRS IM

December 10, 2025 — 11:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX), Wednesday announced that the company has secured a follow-on production contract valued up to $200 million to manufacture Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Insensitive Munition propulsion units.

The contract highlights the company's expertise in missile propulsion technology and its commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable propulsion solutions for military operations.

Notably, the contract marks the largest GMLRS IM contract L3Harris has received from Lockheed Martin for a 12-month period of performance.

Currently, LHX is trading at $281.97, up 1.66 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LHX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.