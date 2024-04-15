L3Harris Secured $256 Mln Order From U.S. Army For Continued Production Of ENVG-B

(RTTNews) - Monday, L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) announced securing a $256 million order from the U.S. Army for the continued production of the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binoculars also known as ENVG-B.

The ENVG-B is a dual-waveband goggle mounted on helmets, featuring cutting-edge fused white phosphor and thermal technologies.

"We are committed to ensuring U.S. soldiers stay steps ahead of peer adversaries at all times, and we are honored to put modern night-vision solutions into the hands of more warfighters as part of the ENVG-B program," said L3Harris CEO Christopher Kubasik.

The company stated that this marks the initial order for the ENVG-B's Program of Record full-scale production IDIQ, with a total value of nearly $1 billion spread over a decade.

