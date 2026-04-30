L3Harris Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates, '26 EPS View Raised

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (from continuing operations) of $2.72 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.53 by 7.5%. The bottom line also increased 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.41.

LHX’s Total Revenues

L3Harris’ revenues totaled $5.74 billion, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.43 billion by 5.9%. The top line also improved 11.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.13 billion.



The year-over-year increase in the top line was driven by growth across all segments, reflecting new program ramp-up and increased international volume.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

LHX’s Segmental Performance

Space and Mission Systems: Net revenues from the segment were $2.99 billion, reflecting a year-over-year improvement of 24%.



The segment’s operating income improved to $313 million from $238 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin increased 60 bps to 10.5%, driven by improved program performance.



Communication and Spectrum Dominance: Net revenues from this segment rose 3% to $1.86 billion.



The unit’s operating income improved to $465 million from $443 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin increased 60 bps to 25.1%, driven by increased sales associated with higher margin products in night vision devices and software-defined resilient communications, as well as the favorable settlement of a legal matter.



Missile Solutions: This segment reported revenues of $990 million, which improved 18% year over year.



The unit’s operating income of $124 million increased from $96 million in the first quarter of 2025. The operating margin jumped 110 bps to 12.5%, primarily due to the monetization of legacy assets aligned with its transformation and value creation priorities.

Financial Position of LHX

As of April 3, 2026, L3Harris had $0.59 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $1.07 billion as of Jan. 2, 2026.



The long-term debt as of the same date was $9.19 billion compared with $10.44 billion as of Jan. 2, 2026.



The net cash used in operating activities was $95 million during the first three months of 2026 compared with $42 million in the prior-year period.

LHX’s 2026 Guidance

It expects to generate approximately $23-23.5 billion in revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $23.45 billion, which is at the higher end of the company’s guided range.



L3Harris now expects earnings to be in the range of $11.40-$11.60 per share compared with the prior range of $11.30-$11.50. The Zacks Consensus for 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.53 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



It expects adjusted free cash flow to be around $3 billion.

LHX’s Zacks Rank

L3Harris currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.44 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.67 by 3.5%. The bottom line increased 11.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $2.22.



Net sales were $18.02 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.12 billion by 0.6%. The top line inched up 0.3% from $17.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.08 by 1%. The bottom line also improved 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $6.06.



NOC’s total sales of $9.88 billion in the first quarter outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.79 billion by 1%. The top line also rose 4.4% from $9.47 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.



Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%.

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L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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