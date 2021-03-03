L3Harris (LHX) Set to Offload Business Segments for $1.45B

L3Harris Technologies Inc. LHX has recently entered into two separate agreements to divest its Military Training business to CAE Inc. CAE and its Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses to RENK AG. The twin transactions will fetch L3Harris a combined sum of $1.45 billion.

Details of the Divestiture Agreement

Under the first agreement, L3Harris will sell its Military Training business to CAE for $1.05 billion in cash. Under the second agreement, RENK AG will acquire L3Harris’ Combat Propulsion Systems and related businesses for about $400 million in cash. Both transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals, and are expected to close during the second half of 2021.

Rationale Behind the Agreements

In recent times, divestment of businesses in the defense space has become increasingly popular as it enables companies to increase focus on core businesses, eliminate redundancies, and improve operational efficiency and cost structure. Furthermore, divestments have been pivotal for defense companies in order to focus on more profitable assets with higher returns and pave the way for better market opportunities.



Furthermore, due to the prolonged and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, divestment decisions and activities have enabled companies to assertively streamline their portfolio of businesses, reduce debt and restructure supply-chain activities, which have been taking a major hit since the pandemic began.

How Will These Divestments Benefit L3Harris?

With its recent divestment announcements, L3Harris continues its strategy of focusing on growing its core businesses and technologies, and reshaping the portfolio. Quantitatively, as of February 2021, the company has completed divestitures with a combined $1.4 billion of revenues for $2.5 billion in expected proceeds. In the context of the latest two divestment deals, L3Harris intends to use the $1.45-billion proceeds on share repurchases.

Other Defense Majors Adopting Divestment Activities

Considering the current volatile market situation on a global scale, there are quite a few defense players that have taken up divestment activities in recent times to boost their balance sheet.



In December 2020, Northrop Grumman NOC signed an agreement to sell off its federal IT and mission support services business to Peraton, an affiliate of Veritas, for $3.4 billion in cash. The divestment is in line with the company’s strategy of focusing on growing its core businesses, driving shareholder value and executing its capital allocation strategy.



Raytheon Technologies RTX, another big name in the defense space, signed a deal in October to divest its cybersecurity subsidiary, Forcepoint, to private equity firm, Francisco Partners. The divestment is expected to fetch Raytheon around $1.5 billion in gross proceeds.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

L3Harris carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of L3Harris have gained 2.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



CAE Inc (CAE): Free Stock Analysis Report



L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX): Get Free Report



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.