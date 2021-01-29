L3Harris' (LHX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX adjusted earnings from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2020 came in at $3.14 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 by 2.3%. The bottom line also increased 10% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.85 per share.



Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of 92 cents per share compared with $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.



For 2020, earnings were $11.60 per share, up 13% from the year-ago quarter. Moreover, 2020 earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.55 by 0.4%.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company’s revenues came in at $4,660 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,875 million by 4.4%. Moreover, revenues declined 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,832 million. Revenues in the reported quarter were negatively impacted by a decline in Aviation systems sales.



In 2020, total revenues increased 0.5% year over year to $18,194 million. Full-year revenues, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,410 million by 1.2%.

Segmental Performance

Integrated Mission Systems: Net revenues in the segment came in at $1,465 million, down 0.1% year over year, driven by strong growth in Maritime from a ramp-up in manned and classified platforms.



Operating income improved 7.2% year over year to $209 million, while operating margin expanded 100 basis points (bps) to 14.3%.



Space and Airborne Systems: The segment recorded net revenues of $1,256 million in the fourth quarter, up 4.3% year over year. This upside was driven by a ramp-up in the F-35 platform in Mission Avionics and classified growth in Intel and Cyber.



Operating income increased 13% to $245 million, while operating margin contracted 150 bps to 19.5%.



Communication Systems: Net revenues in the segment rose 2.1% to $1,143 million, driven by growth in Tactical Communications, primarily owing to strong demand in the Middle East and Central Asia. Further, continued ramp-up in U.S. DoD modernization contributed to this unit’s revenue growth.



Operating income increased 14% to $296 million. Operating margin expanded 280 bps to 25.9%.



Aviation Systems: Net revenues declined 22% to $845 million primarily due to the divestiture of the airport security and automation business and on account of COVID-19-related impacts in the commercial aviation business.



The segment reported an operating loss of $131 million against the operating income reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Position

As of Jan 1, 2021, L3Harris had $1,276 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $824 million as of Jan 3, 2020.



Long-term debt as of Jan 1, 2021, was $6,908 million compared with $6,694 million as of Jan 3, 2020.



Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $2,790 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with the year-ago cash inflow of $1,655 million.

2021 View

L3Harris currently expects to generate revenues of $18.5-$18.9 billion, up organically 3-5%, during 2021. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, pegged at $19.17 billion, is higher than the guided range.



The 2021 earnings are expected to be $12.6-$13 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS, pegged at $12.83, lies above the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

