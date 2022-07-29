L3Harris (LHX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $3.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.16 by 2.2%. The bottom line however declined 2% from the year-ago quarter due to a decline in revenues and margins.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.42 per share compared with $2.01 in the year-ago quarter.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, the company’s revenues came in at $4,135 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,234 million by 2.3%. Moreover, revenues declined 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,668 million.

The deceleration witnessed in the revenues in the reported quarter can be attributed to continued supply chain disruptions as well as airborne program transitions.

Segmental Performance

Starting from first-quarter 2022, L3Harris Technologies has three reportable segments:



Integrated Mission Systems: Net revenues in the segment came in at $1,673 million, down 6.6% year over year, on account of lower aircraft procurement and delivery volume.

Operating income improved 52.8% year over year to $271 million while operating margin expanded 510 basis points (bps) to 13%.

Space and Airborne Systems: The segment recorded net revenues of $1,498 million in the second quarter, down 0.8% year over year. This downside was largely due to a decline in its airborne businesses, reflecting production transitions and lower development on the F-35 program, as well as a decline in Intel & Cyber business, primarily due to classified program transitions.

Operating income decreased 4.4% to $195 million while operating margin contracted 50 bps to 13%.

Communication Systems: Net revenues in the segment declined 11.9% to $993 million on account of lower volume on legacy platforms and Tactical Communications.

Operating income declined 13.8% to $238 million. Operating margin contracted 50 bps to 24%.

Financial Position

As of Jul 1, 2022, L3Harris had $420 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $941 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Long-term debt as of Jul 1, 2022 was $6,782 million compared with $7,048 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $749 million at the end of second-quarter 2022 compared with the year-ago cash inflow of $720 million.

2022 View

L3Harris updated its 2022 outlook. It now expects to generate revenues in the range of $17.3-$17.7 billion, compared with prior guidance of $17.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues, pegged at $17.47 billion, is slightly lower than the midpoint of the guided figure.

Earnings in 2022 are still expected to be in the range of $13.35-$13.65 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS, pegged at $13.55, lies above the midpoint of the guided range.

Zacks Rank

