L3Harris (LHX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

L3Harris (LHX) reported $5.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $3.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32, the EPS surprise was +3.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how L3Harris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Corporate eliminations : -$52 million compared to the -$50.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.

: -$52 million compared to the -$50.35 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year. Revenue- Space and Airborne Systems : $1.61 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year.

: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.72 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8% year over year. Revenue- Aerojet Rocketdyne : $629 million compared to the $561.74 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year.

: $629 million compared to the $561.74 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.1% year over year. Revenue- Integrated Mission Systems : $1.59 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.

: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year. Revenue- Communication Systems : $1.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $1.35 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.31 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Segment operating income- Aerojet Rocketdyne : $76 million versus $68.50 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $76 million versus $68.50 million estimated by six analysts on average. Segment operating income- Communication Systems (CS) : $345 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $318.34 million.

: $345 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $318.34 million. Segment operating income- Space and Airborne Systems (SAS) : $176 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $202.47 million.

: $176 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $202.47 million. Segment operating income- Integrated Mission System (IMS): $203 million compared to the $200.65 million average estimate based on six analysts.

Shares of L3Harris have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

