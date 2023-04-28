L3Harris (LHX) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s LHX first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $2.86 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 by 0.3%. The bottom line also declined 8.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.76 per share compared with $2.44 in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

L3Harris’ revenues came in at $4,471 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,241 million by 5.4%. Revenues also rose 9% from the year-ago quarter’s $4,130 million.

L3Harris Technologies Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

L3Harris Technologies Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | L3Harris Technologies Inc Quote

Segmental Performance

Integrated Mission Systems: Net revenues in the segment came in at $1,700 million, down 2.5% year over year. This was driven by higher revenues from the Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR) and higher volume from the Electro Optical and Commercial aviation business.



Operating income totaled $185 million, up 26.3% from the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 11.3%.



Space and Airborne Systems: The segment recorded net revenues of $1,655 million, up 9.1% year over year. This upside was largely driven by the ramp up in production revenues, higher revenues from mission avionics, mission networks, intel and cyber businesses.

Operating income increased 5.6% to $187 million. Operating margin was 11.3%.

Communication Systems: Net revenues in the segment increased 20.8% to $1,163 million due to higher volumes from Broadband Communications and Tactical Communication.



Operating income increased 16.2% to $266 million from that reported in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin was 22.9%.

Financial Position

As of Mar 31, 2023, L3Harris had $545 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $880 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2023, was $8,220 million compared with $6,225 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Net cash inflow from operating activities amounted to $350 million compared with $39 million in the year-ago period.

2023 View

L3Harris reiterated its 2023 outlook. It still expects to generate revenues in the range of $17.40-$17.80 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $17.68 billion, higher than the midpoint of the guided figure.

The company still projects 2023 earnings in the range of $12.00-$12.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $12.30 per share, higher than the midpoint of the guided range.

LHX continues to expect to generate more than $2.0 billion in adjusted free cash flow.

Zacks Rank

L3Harris currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.43 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.07 by 5.9%. However, the bottom line was in line with the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Net sales amounted to $15.13 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.87 billion by 1.9%. The top line rose 1.1% from $14.96 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Hexcel Corporation HXL reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 28.2%. The bottom line improved massively from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 22 cents per share, highlighting solid growth of 127.3%.

Net sales totaled $458 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $428 million by 6.8%. Also, the top line witnessed a 17.2% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s $391 million.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 by 9.9%. The bottom line also improved 6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.15 per share.

Raytheon Technologies’ sales of $17,214 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16,857 million by 2.1%. The figure also rose 9.5% from $15,716 million recorded in the year-ago quarter

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.