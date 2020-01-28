L3Harris (LHX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

L3Harris (LHX) closed at $223.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the technology and communications company had gained 11.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LHX as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.75, up 40.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.81 billion, up 188.67% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for LHX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. LHX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, LHX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.16.

Also, we should mention that LHX has a PEG ratio of 2.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

