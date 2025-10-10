L3Harris Expands New VAMPIRE System Variants to Boost Capabilities

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX recently announced an expansion of its VAMPIRE system, highlighting the company’s capability to quickly address the urgent requirements of the U.S. Department of War and allied partners for effectively and affordably countering small unmanned autonomous systems.



The expanded VAMPIRE system family now features specialized variants for land, maritime, air and electronic warfare operations.

LHX’s Leadership in Counter-Unmanned Systems

L3Harris has leveraged decades of expertise to develop affordable, reliable and best-in-class solutions that swiftly counter the growing global threat posed by unmanned systems. The company has launched a new Counter-Unmanned Systems initiative, using its wide-ranging capabilities to tackle unmanned threats across air, land and sea domains.



L3Harris has already developed and proven counter-unmanned systems, including VAMPIRE, CORVUS-RAVEN, Nimble Finch and Drone Guardian.



The company’s VAMPIRE is an affordable, compact Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and counter-unmanned weapons system engineered to deploy on nearly any platform, vehicle or vessel. This all-in-one system excels in Counter-small Unmanned Airborne System operations, providing precision strike capabilities against drones and remotely piloted aircraft with configurable sensors and weapons.



Such expertise may have attracted the interest of nations looking to incorporate L3Harris’ counter-unmanned systems into their defense arsenals.

Growth Potential

According to a report by Market Research Future, the rising use of drones across military, commercial and recreational applications is driving the need for counter-unmanned aerial systems capable of detecting, tracking and neutralizing unauthorized drones. Per the same report, the market is projected to witness a CAGR of 24.7% between 2025 and 2034.



Such growth prospects are favorable for LHX, which is a trusted developer of counter-unmanned aerial systems. Other defense companies poised to benefit from the expanding counter-unmanned aerial systems market are discussed below:



RTX Corporation RTX: The company’s Coyote counter-unmanned aircraft system is capable of neutralizing both single-drone threats and swarms, with shortened engagement timelines to address multiple targets. Its kinetic and non-kinetic variants can counter small to large unmanned aircraft systems at extended ranges and higher altitudes.



RTX boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $85.69 billion, which calls for an increase of 6.1%.



The Boeing Company BA: The company’s Compact Laser Weapon System is a modular, high-energy laser platform that delivers proven air defense capabilities against unmanned aircraft systems. Its flexible design allows transport and operation by a single warfighter and can be configured for mobile deployment on various combat vehicles, offering exceptional adaptability to maintain readiness in any environment.



BA boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 20.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $85.66 billion, which suggests an increase of 28.8%.



BAE Systems plc BAESY: The company’s TRIDON Mk2 is a high-precision, cost-effective anti-aircraft system that is simple to deploy and maintain. It can engage threats ranging from drones and cruise missiles to aircraft and armored vehicles, providing security and protection for both military forces and civilian infrastructure.



BAESY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales stands at $40.80 billion, which calls for an increase of 63.4%.

LHX Stock Price Movement

In the past month, shares of L3Harris have risen 6.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.7%.



Image Source: Shutterstock

LHX’s Zacks Rank

L3Harris currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

