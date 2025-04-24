L3Harris Beats on Q1 Earnings, Lowers '25 Revenue View

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) of $3.47 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32 by 3.9%. The bottom line also increased 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.25. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $2.04 per share, up from $1.48 in the prior-year period.

The year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be attributed to higher operating income.

LHX’s Total Revenues

L3Harris’ revenues totaled $5.13 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.23 billion by 1.9%. The top line also dropped 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.21 billion.

The year-over-year decrease was due to the divestiture of LHX’s antenna business from Space & Airborne Systems ("SAS") in the second quarter of 2024.

LHX’s Segmental Performance

Integrated Mission Systems: The segment recorded net revenues of $1.59 billion, indicating a 2% year-over-year decline. This was due to lower aircraft missionization volume, a planned ISR mission operations program ramp-down and lower material volume on maritime programs.

This segment recorded an operating income of $203 million compared with $185 million in the first quarter of 2024. The segment’s operating margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) to 12.8%, caused by improved program performance, a favorable mix associated with higher margin airborne electro-optical sensors volume and LHX NeXt-driven cost savings.

Space and Airborne Systems: Net revenues from the segment were $1.61 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 8%. The year-over-year deterioration was due to the adverse impact of the divestiture of the antenna business in the second quarter of 2024.

The segment’s operating income declined to $176 million from $216 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating margin contracted 140 bps to 10.9% owing to continuing challenges on classified development programs in Space Systems.

Communication Systems: Net revenues from this segment increased 4% to $1.35 billion. This improvement was driven by increased international volume on resilient communication equipment and the sale of satellite communications terminal inventory.

The unit’s operating income improved to $345 million from $310 million in the year-ago quarter. The segment’s operating margin expanded 150 bps to 25.5%, caused by a favorable high-margin international mix in Tactical Communications and LHX NeXt-driven cost savings.

Aerojet Rocketdyne: This segment reported revenues of $629 million, which improved 8% year over year. This rise was driven by increased production volume across key missile and munitions programs and a new program ramp.

The unit’s operating income of $76 million dropped from $77 million in the first quarter of 2024. The operating margin contracted 110 bps to 12.1% due to lower net favorable EAC adjustments.

Financial Position of LHX

As of March 28, 2025, L3Harris had $517 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $615 million as of Jan. 3, 2025.

The long-term debt as of the same date was $10.98 billion compared with $11.08 billion as of Jan 3, 2025.

The net cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $42 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared with $104 billion in the prior-year period.

At the end of the first quarter of 2025, L3Harris’ adjusted free cash flow was $72 million compared with $156 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

2025 Guidance of LHX

L3Harris partially updated its financial guidance for 2025.

It now expects to generate revenues in the range of $21.40-$21.70 billion, lower than its prior guidance of $21.80-$22.20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $21.85 billion, which lies higher than the company’s newly guided range.

L3Harris expects its adjusted earnings to be in the range of $10.30-$10.50 (taking CAS divestiture and improved performance & capital deployment actions into consideration). The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings is pegged at $10.57 per share, which lies above the company’s guided range.

LHX still expects its adjusted segment operating margin to be in the mid-to-high 15% range. It also continues to expect adjusted free cash flow between $2.40 billion and $2.50 billion.

LHX’s Zacks Rank

L3Harris currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks

Recent Q1 Defense Releases

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.34, driven by growth in adjusted segment operating profit.

Its first-quarter sales totaled $20.31 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.71 billion by 3%. The top line also surged a solid 5.2% from $19.31 billion recorded for the first quarter of 2024.

Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $7.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.34 by 14.8%. The bottom line increased 15% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure of $6.33.

Net sales were $17.96 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.76 billion by 1.1%. The top line also increased 4.5% from $17.20 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $6.06 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.21 by 2.4%.

NOC’s total sales of $9.47 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.91 billion by 4.4%. The top line also declined 6.6% from $10.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



