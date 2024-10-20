News & Insights

L1 Long Short Fund’s Stellar Performance Amid Market Rally

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. (AU:LSF) has released an update.

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd. delivered a 2.4% return for the September quarter, with a strong five-year performance averaging 18.4% annually, surpassing the ASX200AI index. The recent market rally was fueled by global interest rate cuts and a significant stimulus package from China, which benefited sectors like Technology and Property while Energy lagged. L1 continues to find opportunities in undervalued cyclical stocks, leveraging its extensive research network for strategic investments.

